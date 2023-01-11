Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: FAA Outage, Biden's Reaction Troubling

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the overnight system outage that grounded thousands of flights across the country is concerning — but President Joe Biden's reaction was even more alarming.

"I woke up, like most Americans, to the news that this was going on and even more disturbing is the first thing that comes out of the White House, and directly from President Biden, is we have no idea what's going on right now, which I'm not sure why the president of the United States would say anything remotely close to that," Fitzgerald said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"We are trying to make contact with the FAA, been in touch with leadership, but quite honestly I'm very concerned and I have no idea really when we will get some type of briefing in Congress this morning."

U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures Wednesday morning after Federal Aviation Administration officials lifted a ground stop order that came in response to an overnight system outage.

The FAA had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting Notice to Air Missions system went down. Departures at Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey, airports were resuming "due to air traffic congestion in those areas," the FAA said. "We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."

Biden said Wednesday that the cause of the outage was unknown.

When asked about the cache of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2, Fitzgerald said the situation "absolutely" looks like a political cover-up.

"Most of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle yesterday were simply dismissing it as well, you know, it was in a closet locked up in an office building on Constitutional Avenue in D.C. That's secure," the Fitzgerald said. "Are you kidding me? There are so many different questions that need to be raised at this point and, again, it's going to go back to oversight by Congress so that we can dig into this stuff.

"These are exactly the types of things that have been going on inside the Biden administration, but no one has provided the oversight, so hopefully we can get to the bottom of this and get kind of an underlining idea of just what was happening and how many documents are truly out there."

