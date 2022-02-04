Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden Being 'Pushed Around' by China

The U.S. did not boycott the Winter Olympics in China because President Joe Biden refuses to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday morning.

Fitzgerald appeared on "Wake Up America," and he was asked why the U.S. did not boycott the Olympic Games being held in a country committing human rights violations and suppressing dissent.

"[The Biden administration wants] some type of give-and-take relationship, still," Fitzgerald told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni. "We’re going to be on the floor of the House later today debating a bill that's called the Competes Act — what it really does is capitulate.

"I'm not exaggerating, and I'm not being partisan in this regard. They really believe, at the end of the day, there really should be this free exchange of intellectual property."

The House on Wednesday advanced the America Competes Act, aimed at increasing competitiveness with China and boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

Fitzgerald said things would be different under former President Donald Trump.

"It's amazing to me that they won't take a hard-line stand with them and that they're still getting pushed around," Fitzgerald said. "If President Trump did anything, he certainly established the idea that he was not going to get pushed around.

"That is not where we're at right now. That is not what Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi wants, and that's certainly not what President Biden wants at this point."

Asked if Russia would attack Ukraine following the Olympics, Fitzgerald simply said "some type of movement" ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin was "inevitable."

"Members of the House have been briefed, and I think it's inevitable that you're looking at some type of movement [in Ukraine]," he said. "I don't think there’s any doubt that Putin will pull the trigger on some type of aggressive occupation.

"What that looks like and how many casualties go along with that ... I think it's going to be an eye-opener for the American public when they see exactly what they're [the Russians] capable of and what they're actually trying to pull off."

Fitzgerald added that he also was concerned that China will attack Taiwan.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here