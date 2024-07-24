Rep. Scott Fitzgerald to Newsmax: GOP Must Be 'Very Careful' About New Dem Energy

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday the GOP must be "very careful" about the renewed energy in the Democratic Party following the entrance of Vice President Kamala Harris into the 2024 presidential race.

Harris traveled to Fitzgerald's home state of Wisconsin this week to campaign after President Joe Biden ended his bid for reelection Sunday after weeks of party acrimony and plunging polls.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fitzgerald said Harris' first campaign rally was "interesting."

"She was in Wauwatosa, West Allis, right on the edge of my district, and it sounds like they had to move the venue because there was more people than they anticipated," he said.

The Wisconsin congressman said there's a "renewed excitement amongst Democrats … to show up and get behind the vice president" as she campaigns for president.

"Republicans have to be very careful about this new energy, and we have to be diligent to make sure we get President [Donald] Trump elected," he said.

In a confidential memo obtained by Newsmax, Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio said he is not worried about recent polls showing Harris leading Trump.

"The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term," Fabrizio said.

Harris secured the support of a majority of the party's delegates who will determine the nomination less than 36 hours after Biden endorsed her, and her campaign said Monday that she had raised $81 million since the president withdrew from the race, nearly equaling the Biden campaign's $95 million war chest.

Hollywood also ended its "Dembargo" on political donations, as celebrities from rapper Cardi B to Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and TV producer Shonda Rhimes got behind Harris' candidacy.

