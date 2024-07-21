WATCH TV LIVE

$46.7 Million Pours in for Harris, Dems

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 10:10 PM EDT

The Democratic Party is enjoying a fundraising boon following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. Following Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's standard bearer, $46.7 million poured in from donors across the country.

"Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her [Harris] as the Democratic nominee," ActBlue, a nonprofit fundraising platform, said in a statement posted on X.

The organization said $46.7 million was raised within the first 8 hours following Biden's announcement.

According to The New York Times, one "Silicon Valley bundler" raised over $1 million in a 30-minute period.

Gretchen Sisson, a Democratic bundler in California, told The Times, "my phone is exploding," with people asking where they can contribute to Kamala's campaign.

