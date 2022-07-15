Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: Biden Must 'Proceed Cautiously' in Middle East

President Joe Biden must "proceed cautiously" while in talks in the Middle East, including with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi leaders, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald told Newsmax Friday while saying he doubts the president's abilities to negotiate.

"Quite honestly, I wish he was not over there," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I don't trust this president. I don't trust his ability to deal with negotiations at this level. I'm very cautious, very nervous about what's going on over there right now."

Biden, after visiting Israel earlier this week, was in the West Bank earlier on Friday before his planned trip to Saudi Arabia for a summit of leaders, including the crown prince.

"I've heard Mike Pompeo deliver the message numerous times that this is about stability in the Middle East, and [Biden] can have a real effect on that if he doesn't handle this correctly," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also discussed this week's report revealing a 9.1% inflation rate and the White House's contention that the rates don't take into account the fact that gas prices have been dropping.

"He's telling the American public to adjust to the pain level," said Fitzgerald. "You've got to go back to 1981 to see inflation at this level. I was a senior in high school and look at me, I'm an old guy now. I think of many people out there, especially when I'm talking to constituents, that are trying to make an adjustment right now."

The pain of inflation is also just starting to hit manufacturers who have been struggling for the past year, Fitzgerald added.

"We've already started to experience it," he said. "We're starting to work through it. That's not the case when it comes to manufacturing. There's a lag time there."

Fitzgerald further noted that the pain will soon be felt in consumer banking, particularly with home purchases.

"How do you tell a couple in their 30s that they'll be paying 14%, 15% for a mortgage?" he said. "You're paying the interest but you're not having any effect on the mortgage itself. Those are the things people will have to adjust to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!