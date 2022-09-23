Scott Baio to Newsmax: Looking to Leave Declining California After 45 Years

Television star Scott Baio, in New York City this weekend for his one-man show, "How Did I Get Here," told Newsmax on Friday that he and his family are considering a move to Florida because of how conditions have changed in California, where he's lived for decades.

"It's not great," Baio said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I have to sort of turn my daughter's head away sometimes, from driving down the road with her to see somebody who's either defecating on the sidewalk or walking around naked."

Baio said that when he moved to California about 45 years ago, "it was paradise, and it's slowly devolved. It's just sad what these politicians have done to that state."

"We're looking to get out," he continued. "We're probably ending up in Florida at some point … I like the weather. I like the humidity, because growing up in New York, there's a lot of humidity."

Baio added that his 14-year-old daughter is a "serious golfer and she trains down there."

Meanwhile, Baio's show will be at his old high school, Xaverian, in Brooklyn on Saturday for a one-night engagement. In it, he speaks about his life and career on TV, including his starring roles in "Happy Days," "Joanie Loves Chachi," and "Charles in Charge."

"It's funny, with a lot of clips and stills, old stills," he said. "I've been so lucky to have been on television for, like, 45 years, and this show really is just a thank you to people that have been watching my stuff, which always blows my mind. … I've been really blessed having people watch my stuff, so that's really what the show is about."



There are challenges playing a one-man show, with no commercial breaks, he acknowledged, but he also gets to interact with the audience and answer questions.

Baio added that it's great to be back in New York, especially when he can tell his daughter about his memories and things he recognizes.

"I showed her the world's fair where my sister danced when she was about 9 years old, and we were there with our family, just stuff like that," Baio said.

