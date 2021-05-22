Scott Baio to Newsmax: Cancel Culture Has No Common Sense

Actor and director Scott Baio lamented to Newsmax the many devastating effects that "cancel culture" has had on the entertainment industry Friday.

Baio appeared perplexed on "Stinchfield," not knowing what to say about people's behaviors that act out in the name of cancel culture.

"If you don't want to watch it," Baio said, "don't watch it."

Cancel culture as journalist George Packer describes it is, "a mechanism where a chorus of voices, amplified on social media, tries to silence a point of view that they find offensive by trying to damage or destroy the reputation of the person who has given offense."

One of cancel culture's low hanging branches it chooses to pick from has been comedians.

"When you're a comedian, when the audience doesn't laugh, we get the message," comedian Chris Rock said. "Like, you really don't have to cancel us, because we get the message. They're not laughing. Our feelings [are] hurt. When we do something, and people aren't laughing; we like — we get it."

Baio appeared flustered at the idea people would rather complain about not liking Chris Rock instead of just choosing not to see him.

"If you don't think Chris rock is funny, don't go to his show." Baio said. "Stop canceling people who want this entertainment. You know, this country has been around a long time. It didn't start when you were born. So you have a choice, let people exercise the right that they have to choose. If you don't want to go, don't go see Chris Rock."

Baio said the cause of cancel culture comes from depressed people who write on social media. Their voices are then echoed by the media establishments that construe their opinions as news.

"Common sense and brains have to come back into this country because of where we are," Baio told host Grant Stinchfield. "We've got us a very small minority of people who are depressed and miserable and lonely, and they search and destroy people who are successful, and they bring them down. They tried it. They tried to cancel [Chris Rock]. And the media goes right along with it because they think that social media is news. And it's not. It's a bunch of depressed people expressing their opinions, which is fine. Say whatever you want."

Baio decried the idea of cancel culture as an illusion from the real world. Because when Baio goes to his cigar store, there's "white guys, Black guys, Persian guys, Armenian guys, anything you can think of. Gay guys come in there. Whatever. We all make fun of each other's race and religion and nobody gives a damn. I really believe that's the majority of the country."

