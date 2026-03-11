WATCH TV LIVE

Augenbaum to Newsmax: Suspected Chinese FBI Hack 'Not Surprising'

By    |   Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:47 PM EDT

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent and cybersecurity expert Scott Augenbaum told Newsmax that an apparent Chinese hack into an FBI computer network should not surprise anyone.

Augenbaum told Newsmax's "National Report" on Wednesday: "These are the games that have been going on for years and years."

He said he believes it was a low-level intrusion. "It's severe. But it was an unclassified system, which leads me to believe that this is information that the FBI was probably putting out to state and local law enforcement partners. It wasn't classified at a secret level or a top secret level."

Augenbaum added, "So it's not as grave as we think it is."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that unnamed sources indicated the network holds data tied to domestic surveillance orders. The full scope of the breach has not been determined.

The retired FBI cybersecurity expert said, "The FBI is using computer systems that have switches, gears, boxes. And a lot of times there's vulnerabilities within these things that the cybercriminals can get access to, especially when they're outward facing, when it's something going out to the public."

Augenbaum said the most sensitive information is well-guarded. "The FBI also has an internal network that guards the crown jewels, which is not connected to the other network. So that makes it feel good."

He said in the wake of the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iran, all government information networks need to be on high alert for attempted intrusions. "Critical infrastructure has to be stepping up right now to guard our networks. Very important."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

