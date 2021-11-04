Scalise to Newsmax: GOP Fights for Americans, 'Biden and Pelosi Don't Care'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax that he has heard of polls predicting that Republicans will win up to 63 more seats in the 2022 midterms, but added that the party's current focus is on governing to prevent Democratic efforts from harming Americans.

''We're not trying to measure drapes or anything,'' Scalise said Thursday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''All we're trying to do is go out there and fight for the things that made this country great. And those things are under attack.''

''Biden and Pelosi don't care,'' he said of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats. ''It's not like they aren't hearing the message. They just don't care what regular folks think. They're trying to pass trillions in new spending when people already said 'enough spending.'''

Biden has already caused inflated gasoline prices by shutting down oil drilling in the United States while ''he begs OPEC to drill in Russia,'' Scalise said. He added that the southern border had been secured by then-President Donald Trump until Biden reversed his policies on day one to encourage more illegal border crossings.

''He's doing all of this, and people are rejecting it. And so I think a lot more seats are in play,'' Scalise said. ''You can see a playing field of over 60 competitive seats that are currently held by Democrats that we have a chance to win.''

GOP candidates are already raising money and doing their homework in vulnerable districts held by Democrats, he said.

Five more seats are needed for Republicans to win a House majority.

''Six would be great,'' he said, ''Sixty's possible, too.''

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's loss Tuesday to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, will be a warning for Democrats on Capitol Hill considering voting for Biden's multitrillion-dollar spending bill, he said.

''They've got to make a decision real soon if they vote for this multitrillion-dollar tax-and-spend bill, or they're going to be the next Terry McAuliffe,'' Scalise said.

