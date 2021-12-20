×
Sarah Williamson Tapped as Newsmax's NY Correspondent

Sarah Williamson Tapped as Newsmax's NY Correspondent

By    |   Monday, 20 December 2021 01:11 PM

Newsmax announced Monday that television broadcaster Sarah Williamson has joined the outlet as a New York correspondent.

At Newsmax, Williamson has been immersed in covering the federal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with sex trafficking and perjury in connection with the case against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

"It has been such a soft landing here at Newsmax," Williamson said. "The people here are incredible and every day at work is so enjoyable. It’s unlike any newsroom I have worked in before."

Williamson comes to Newsmax having spent the past four years as a producer, anchor, and reporter for i24 News in Tel Aviv, covering the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Williamson hosted two programs for i24 News, "Israel Business Weekly" and "Trending," a show focused on culture and entertainment topics from the United States to the Middle East.

Prior to that, she began her career in her native Australia as a producer for one of the country’s leading television outlets, Channel Nine and its long-established nightly program "A Current Affair."

