Tags: sarah palin | alaska | rankedchoicevoting

Palin to Newsmax: Ranked-choice Voting Ensures the GOP Vote Will Be 'Split'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 06 September 2022 09:44 PM EDT

Alaska is headed to its fourth election to determine who will be the state’s only Representative in Congress, due to the complicated, convoluted ranked-choice voting system, former Governor and current Congressional candidate Sarah Palin told Newsmax Tuesday.  

“We had ranked-choice voting. This will be going into our fourth vote to find the person to have Alaska’s at-large seat in Congress to replace Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, who passed away some months ago, nearly eight months ago, meaning Alaska will have gone without representation for about eight months,” Palin told “Eric Bolling The Balance.”

Palin continued that ranked-choice voting was created by establishment Republicans, specifically by Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her attorney, in order to split votes, saying that this is “the only way that liberals, RINO’s can actually get elected nowadays.”

The seat will now be represented by Democrat Mary Peltola, since the ranked-choice system helped to split Palin’s votes with fellow Republican challenger Nick Begich.

Because of this, Palin believes Begich should drop out and create a unified Republican ticket, stating, “I’ve thumped him three times now in our first three votes, and yet still he knows that this just creates disunity, a lot of division. The conservative, the Republican vote will be split again. The math shows exactly what's going to happen in that final vote in the general election in November. He knows what's going to happen. And of course, he's calling on me to drop out of the race. And I say, why should I? We thumped you three times. He needs to drop out, or he at least needs to call for unity behind my candidacy.”

Alaska is headed to its fourth election to determine who will be the state's only Representative in Congress, due to the complicated, convoluted ranked-choice voting system, former Governor and current Congressional candidate Sarah Palin told Newsmax Tuesday.
