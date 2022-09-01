Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Can Still Carry Midterms, Despite Quirky Alaska Loss

Political strategist Dick Morris isn't too concerned about Republican election prospects after Sarah Palin's House seat defeat in Alaska's special election from Wednesday — conducted through ranked-choice voting — in which Democrat candidate Mary Peltola prevailed over Palin (formerly governor) and Nick Begich, the grandson of the last Democrat to hold the seat (the late U.S. Rep. Nick Begich Sr.).

"I wouldn't make too much of it," Morris told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish. "Sixty percent of the votes cast [in Alaska] were for Republicans. But thanks to the ranked-choice voting system — which God knows I can't even explain in 30 minutes, let alone 30 seconds — [Peltola] ended up" the victor.

Morris, who has served as White House adviser for both the Clinton and Trump administrations, doesn't see the Alaska result becoming a bellwether indicator for other House and Senate Democrats.

To justify his optimism, Morris points to how Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker holds consistent polling leads over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., how Dr. Mehmet Oz is apparently closing in on Democrat John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race, or how Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has fallen into a "functional tie" with GOP challenger Joe O'Dea in the Colorado Senate battle.

"Things are looking a little better [for Republican Senate candidates] than last week," Morris said.

The Republican mini-bounce from last week might have something to do with America First candidates and their respective allegiances to former President Donald Trump; and strange to say, explains Morris, that's how Democrats might want things to break in the interim.

From Morris' perspective, the Democrats and Biden administration-influenced agencies like the FBI and Justice Department (DOJ) are planning to "indict Trump on the picayune charge" of not turning over his presidential papers to the National Archives.

And then after that, Morris says the feds would prefer a Washington, D.C.-based jury, full of politically liberal citizens, to convict Trump on charges, perhaps covering espionage.

"But that's only the start of the story," says Morris, whose book on Trump, entitled "The Return," currently leads the New York Times' best-seller list. "[The Democrats] want to monopolize" all the attention toward Trump, essentially "sucking all the air out of the room" from other Republican presidential challengers in 2024.

And then, during the '24 Republican primaries, Morris says Democrats hope the American people will subsequently project a convicted Trump as "toxic" or "damaged goods" for a presidential run.

The dream scenario for Democrats, the way Morris sees it: "The [hypothetical] transition from Trump to [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis would not be bloodless. Trump wouldn't just sit back and let himself be cheated out of the 2020 election, and then out of the 2024 election. So, you're setting up a bloodbath, a Civil War within the Republican Party."

It's an ambitious plan for Democrats, Morris concedes, but perhaps necessary to their cause.

Democrats mostly fear "Trump being a lock" for the Republican nomination in 2024, says Morris. "Then, he'd have all the [party] power."

