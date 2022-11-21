Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Respect for Marriage Act 'Completely Unnecessary'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, shrugged off the Respect for Marriage Act as "completely unnecessary," during a Monday appearance on Newsmax.

"First of all," Cornyn tells "Spicer & Co.," the bill which seeks to protect same-sex and interracial marriages "is completely unnecessary. It's part of a false narrative on the left that somehow a hyperpolitical Supreme Cout is going to overrule a previous precedent — the Obergefell case establishing the right to same-sex."

"What I worry about is that the provision in the bill that does deal with religious liberty just says nothing in this bill will jeopardize religious liberty."

But Cornyn adds he is still concerned that following the passing of this bill, the IRS will use the opportunity to go after tax-exempt religious institutions.

