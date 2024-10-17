San Fran Archbishop to Newsmax: Abortion Ballot Prop 'Depths of Evil'

The Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, told Newsmax on Thursday a ballot proposal in his city that would safeguard abortion rights while potentially discriminating against life-affirming pregnancy centers to provide their services is "the depths of evil."

Cordileone talked on "The Chris Salcedo Show" about Proposition O, a ballot measure for November co-authored by far-left Democrat Mayor London Breed. The proposal, according to the San Francisco Examiner, would establish, among other things, a Reproductive Freedom Fund for grants and funding for reproductive services; and require the city's Department of Public Health to list online all facilities offering abortions or emergency contraception.

It also, according to San Francisco Public Press, would authorize the city's health department to post signs outside two local crisis pregnancy centers providing life-affirming healthcare that they do not provide abortions or emergency contraception, and describing where to get those services. It also would forbid crisis pregnancy centers, which often are not bound by patient privacy laws, from sharing individual and health provider information with states that have outlawed abortions.

"There are two biological facts that are really obvious that nobody's talking about, and they're trying not to notice," Cordileone said. "One is when a woman has conceived a child in her womb, she has already reproduced. There is a different living, growing, being inside of her body … Which leads to the second obvious biological fact is that abortion is killing. This is not a matter of personal opinion, much less a matter of religious belief. It's a biological fact that abortion is killing. And even those who think this should be allowed as an option, I would hope they would think that a woman in a crisis pregnancy, there's a problem that needs a solution, that it would be better if we can find a solution that does not involve killing.

"However, those on the radical pro-abortion side don't think that way. They see it as a positive good."

Cordileone said the proposition also provides funding for a day to celebrate abortion providers and includes funding for security guards at Planned Parenthood clinics. He said he was puzzled why Planned Parenthood clinics aren't required to have signs posted saying they do not provide life-affirming care and where to get such needs.

"[Planned Parenthood clinics] only provide two things: abortion and contraception," he said. "They don't provide life-affirming healthcare for women who want to give birth to their children. So, if they really believe in choice, they would be not only not requiring these signs to be put up at these other two clinics, they would be supporting these clinics, as well, because with these two clinics, we have the full range of healthcare in San Francisco.

"But these are being targeted, and with the hostility for those who are supporting human life at the beginning of life, it could possibly put the workers at these clinics in danger of violence."

