Tags: salt cap | blue states | taxes | jason smith

Rep. Smith to Newsmax: Blue States Better Off With GOP SALT Cap

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 09:54 PM EDT

Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Republicans' proposal for limiting state and local taxes, better known as the SALT cap, would benefit blue states.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Smith mentioned that getting the proposal over the line means Republican leadership has "to balance throughout this process with the razor-thin majority in the House and the razor-thin majority in the Senate."

"The $30,000 number that we passed out of the Ways and Means Committee today is 300%" above the $10,000 that can be deducted from federal income taxes, Smith added.

Smith went on to say that "all of my colleagues from California, from New Jersey, from New York are better off under the tax bill that we passed out of the House. And it will provide real relief to those folks in those SALT districts."



