Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: China Preparing for Military War With US in Cuba

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that China is "getting ready for a military war" with the United States by building a spy base in Cuba.

"That Chinese base is going to be very close to my house in Miami," Salazar said during "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Friday. "China has been in an economic war with the United States and the trade war for the last 25 years, and now a new chapter is opening up. They're preparing for military war."

CNN reported June 9 that China and Cuba reached an agreement to allow a Chinese spying facility to be built on the communist-controlled island, 90 miles away from the coast of Florida.

According to the report, the facility would be able to monitor phone, email, and satellite communications in the United States.

Salazar said the Chinese have a Project 141 that would build 10 military bases around the world by 2030, including four around the island of Cuba.

"It's very bad news and [President Joe] Biden’s administration should be doing something energetically in telling the Chinese Chairman Xi [Jinping] that it is not going to allow, 90 miles away from my home, from the United States, to have this type of installations," she said. "They're ready for war and [we are] allowing them to do it, to get prepared."

Salazar said that when Russia tried placing nuclear missiles in Cuba during the 1960s Cuban missile crisis, then President John F. Kennedy took a firm stand against the move.

"Mr. Biden is not JFK because JFK sent a message loud and clear to the Russians in that case that we were not going to allow Russian troops or nuclear missiles on the island of Cuba," she said. "But right now, it's evident what the Chinese are trying to do, and the American public don't really get it."

She said that intelligence officers have told her that workers from two of China’s top technological firms have been seen at these installations, meaning that the public sector in China is partnering with the regime to try and destroy the U.S.

"This is the private sector helping the public sector, and specifically the military machinery for China," she said. "There's an investment, but we know that the Chinese are communists, that they do not want the best for their people, and they want to destroy the United States."

