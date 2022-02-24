Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Changed Narrative on Reason for Russia Sanctions

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration has changed its narrative about the purpose of imposing sanctions on Russia.

The Oklahoma congressman argued on "Stinchfield" that Vice President Kamala Harris' statement before the Russian invasion of Ukraine contradicts a Thursday announcement of harsher sanctions from President Joe Biden.

"The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence," Harris said during a press briefing on Sunday.

"No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening," Biden claimed in a Thursday announcement of new sanctions against Russia.

"I don't trust anything coming out of President Biden's mouth. Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken is a liar. General [Kenneth] McKenzie is a liar. General [Mark] Milley — or chairman Milley — is also a liar," Mullin proclaimed.

"Do we really trust this administration leading us down a path of victory? I don't think we can trust them in that," he added.

Mullin added that due to "disastrous" Biden foreign and energy policy in greenlighting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline while shutting down the domestic Keystone XL pipeline, the United States is now "dependent on Putin's oil and petroleum."

"We import over 600,000 barrels per day of petroleum and crude oil from Russia at a cost of $22 million per day," Mullin explained. "If we would have had the Keystone [XL] pipeline, the Keystone [XL] pipeline itself would be delivering 850,000 barrels per day. We would have no dependence on Russia."

The congressman also pointed out how the latest sanctions against Russia failed to target petroleum (gasoline) and crude oil.

"It's his [Biden's] policies that's put us there, and the higher cost of energy is going to have a direct effect on the middle class," he said.

