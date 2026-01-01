Giuliani to Newsmax: Mamdani Should Not Have Taken Oath on Quran

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaking with Newsmax on Thursday, sharply criticized newly sworn-in Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, for taking the oath of office on the Quran, the central religious text of Islam, claiming the book contains anti-Christian and anti-Jewish teachings.

"Has anyone ever read the Quran?” Giuliani said on "Newsline," calling the work "an antisemitic book, anti-Western book, anti-Christian book."

He also alleged that Mamdani is aligned with "Islamic Orthodox" beliefs and said the mayor did not condemn the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

However, Giuliani said his broader concern about Mamdani goes beyond religious ideology and into public safety, asserting that "the whole movement of the Islamic Orthodox is to destroy Western civilization."

He claimed Mamdani has "warm relationships with people associated with" Hamas and alleged that some of the mayor's associates have made anti-Jewish remarks.

Asked to name his top concern among Mamdani's stated policy goals and promises to New Yorkers, Giuliani said his "number one thing" was what he described as "Islamic extremist" beliefs.

"I'm more concerned about his being an Islamic extremist than I am even [about him being] a communist," Giuliani said about Mamdani, who has denied being a communist but describes himself as a democratic socialist.

"We've dealt with communists," said Giuliani.

He also alleged federal officials and prior administrations downplayed the role of Islamist ideology in violent attacks, and urged Muslims who reject extremism to speak out more forcefully.

"Yes, there are good members of Islam. Most of them are," Giuliani said. "Most of them are [law-abiding] but most of them are too damn quiet about it."

Giuliani predicted Mamdani's tenure will be damaging for the city, citing the mayor's politics and the direction he believes the administration will take.

"You can make all the happy, happy, silly predictions you want," Giuliani said. "The man will be a disaster."

