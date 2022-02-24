Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Incompetent' Biden Looks Like 'Weakling, Dope'

Vladimir Putin's pushing Russia on a brazen invasion into Ukraine exposes the "incompetent" President Joe Biden for being a "weakling" and a "dope," former President Donald Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"Putin was prepared for this; our incompetent isn't prepared for it, even though he's had two months notice," Giuliani told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "So Putin was prepared for every sanction imaginable. That's why he started shoring up his relationship with China a year ago."

Giuliani pointed to Putin's tidying up with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden assumed office from Trump over a year ago.

"I mean, as soon as Biden came in, he and Xi said, 'You know, let's test him; it looks like a weakling,'" Giuliani added to host Rob Schmitt. "He's always been a weakling."

Giuliani noted even former President Barack Obama's Defense Secretary Robert Gates had maintained through Biden's election, the former vice president under Obama had "never gotten anything right in foreign policy."

Putin and Xi see Biden as "demented" and will be capitalizing by taking control of Ukraine and potentially Taiwan, respectively, Giuliani continued.

"He was always a dope and now, you don't think they don't think he's demented?" Giuliani said. "I mean, they're not silly, liberal fools like in America who lie to themselves.

"So this was going to happen and he did everything he could to create it."

Biden's overreliance on sanctions over military strength might have the people of Ukraine questioning whether they even want the U.S. to help at this point, Giuliani said.

"First thing Biden said was, 'there will be tremendous sanctions,'" Giuliani mocked. 'But no military. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. No military. Yeah, now Putin has an open field. So he makes him look like a fool for about a month and a half, two months.

"People of Ukraine, although they don't want to be with Russia, have to look at Biden and say, 'do we really want his help? He doesn't seem to be able to help. He got his own people killed in Afghanistan.'"

Putin has ultimately embarrassed Biden – and, once again, the U.S. – on the world stage.

"Putin played this almost like a symphony conductor," Giuliani concluded. "He kind of stretched it out to make Biden look more and more foolish. I think he did it on purpose."

