Giuliani to Newsmax: NYC Bail Laws Responsible for Cop's Death

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday blasted current Mayor Eric Adams over the slaying of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, telling Newsmax that Adams’ “inability” to toughen bail laws “made it happen.”

In a takedown of Adams and New York Asssembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Giuliani told "Wake Up America," “They’re not just radical Marxists, they’re ill-educated, uneducated morons.”

“It was the hardest thing for me when I was the mayor to see those children left without a father or mother” in the wake of an officer’s slaying, he said.

“Even harder is something that didn't have to happen,” he said.

“The White House called one of the people who made it happen — Mayor Adams — for his inability to get the bail law reform. He's had three years to do that.”

Giuliani also raged that “one of the most idiotic, moronic members of the New York state Legislature,” Speaker Heastie, “said yesterday that punishment doesn't deter crime,” referring to a New York Post report.

“Well I'd like to suggest to the half-wit that punishment does deter a crime,” Giuliani said. “If [ex-con recidivist and accused cop killer Guy Rivera] were in jail, which he should have been, Officer Diller would be alive today.”

“To say that is either, you're Marxist, [or] you’re really stupid,” he added about Heastie’s remark.

Giuliani also criticized the Biden administration for its low-key response, asserting White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “had the President call [Adams] and offer condolence.”

“You should have lectured him for being responsible for the murder of this police officer by not changing the bail laws,” Giuliani asserted.

“[President Joe] Biden probably didn't even know who you called,” he said, adding: “They are incredible. They're almost like a group of criminals in the White House. They work on behalf of criminals, no doubt about it.”

Giuliani said the Democratic Party “all throughout the country … where you have a Democrat mayor and a [billionaire fund manager and philanthropist George] Soros-purchased prosecutor, which is what we have, is working for the criminal and against the honest person — Black, White, Brown, whatever color you are — and it is outrageous and the American people have to stand up and say, 'You know, it's almost like you’re a party of slavery again.'

"That's the way you started. It looks like you're ending that way.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!