Giuliani to Newsmax: Judges Are 'Acting Unconstitutionally'

In the first three months of his second term in the White House, President Donald Trump continues to face a record number of injunctions from lower court judges seeking to block his executive orders.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that it is the judges "who are acting unconstitutionally and lawlessly." Giuliani said that the judges are making these decisions "knowingly."

Trump has faced several lawsuits from former government employees arguing the president does not have the authority to remove them from their positions.

But Giuliani said Trump is well within his rights. "For example, Congress specifically denied anyone the power to prevent the president from removing someone from office, and they did it as an exchange. They gave the Senate the power to approve. And then they said, almost in these exact words, a president should not be required to have anyone working in the executive branch that he doesn't have confidence in. Therefore, he has the unilateral power to remove anyone," he said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

