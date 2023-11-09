Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'No Way' Hunter Biden Will Testify

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that there is "no way" Hunter Biden will testify with all of the evidence that exists of his wrongdoing.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday, the onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump said he has a hard time seeing Hunter Biden and some of his allies cooperating with the House.

"What happens next is they're going to decide whether they're going to testify or not. ... I would imagine some, if not all of them, are going to take the Fifth Amendment," Giuliani said.

"Hunter Biden on the witness stand — from what I know of what's in that hard drive and all the other evidence that I acquired — there's no way he can answer these questions," he added.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability this week alongside Joe Biden's brother James Biden and five of their business associates.

The subpoenas are part of a massive probe by House Republicans into Joe Biden for allegedly accepting foreign bribes in exchange for policy decisions when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

Lawmakers also requested that James Biden's wife, Sara Biden, as well as Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's deceased son Beau, appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews.

While Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, called the subpoenas a "political stunt," he said his client was "eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss" the matters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com