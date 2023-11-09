×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | hunter biden | testify | subpoena | house | joe biden | evidence

Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'No Way' Hunter Biden Will Testify

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:39 PM EST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that there is "no way" Hunter Biden will testify with all of the evidence that exists of his wrongdoing.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday, the onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump said he has a hard time seeing Hunter Biden and some of his allies cooperating with the House.

"What happens next is they're going to decide whether they're going to testify or not. ... I would imagine some, if not all of them, are going to take the Fifth Amendment," Giuliani said.

"Hunter Biden on the witness stand — from what I know of what's in that hard drive and all the other evidence that I acquired — there's no way he can answer these questions," he added.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability this week alongside Joe Biden's brother James Biden and five of their business associates.

The subpoenas are part of a massive probe by House Republicans into Joe Biden for allegedly accepting foreign bribes in exchange for policy decisions when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

Lawmakers also requested that James Biden's wife, Sara Biden, as well as Hallie Biden, the widow of the president's deceased son Beau, appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews.

While Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, called the subpoenas a "political stunt," he said his client was "eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss" the matters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that there is "no way" Hunter Biden will testify with all of the evidence that exists of his wrongdoing.
rudy giuliani, hunter biden, testify, subpoena, house, joe biden, evidence, bribes, biden family
319
2023-39-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved