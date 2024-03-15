Giuliani to Newsmax: Fani Willis Ruling an 'Outrage'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that a judge's ruling in Fulton County, Georgia, that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to remain in place to prosecute him, former President Donald Trump, and others is an "outrage" and a "disgrace."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that Willis could stay, but only if her former paramour, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, stepped down from the case, which he did.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Giuliani said Willis "committed perjury right in front of" McAfee and admitted to keeping cash from her campaign funds. Not only should Willis have been removed from the case, Giuliani said, she should be under investigation."

"It's an outrage, a disgrace for the state of Georgia and the United States that judges do things like this," Giuliani said. "Nobody pays attention to the fact that in the middle of testimony under oath, she said she got the cash in her house from her campaign funds, and she used it. Nobody bothers to investigate it.

"At every other place that's a major felony, except maybe in crooked Atlanta. I mean, the things that she admitted to — the woman should be under investigation for serious felonies right now. Her house should have been searched," Giuliani said.

Willis admitted to taking cash from her first campaign and keeping it as part of her reserves in her house.

"She says that under oath, 'I took it from my campaign funds and I used it and that's why I had so much cash on hand.' To do the ridiculous thing of paying (Wade) cash, which is, of course, absurd and a complete lie," Giuliani said.

Willis testified she paid Wade back in cash for their romantic vacations, explaning away the reason for the lack of a paper trail that could have proved she didn't benefit from the more than $650,000 she paid him for his work while they were romantically involved.

"In addition to that, there are five witnesses that proved that she's lying ... who flat-out say that she's a complete absolute perjurer," Giuliani said.

In his ruling, McAfee said he remains uncertain that Willis and Wade testified truthfully, writing, "an odor of mendacity remains."

"And finally, how does this not affect the case when Wade made two trips up to Washington for meetings with the White House, who have every reason to be manipulating this case, in order to prevent Trump from being president?" Giuliani asked.

The New York Post reported that Wade turned in an invoice for a meeting with the White House in Athens, Georgia, on May 23, 2022. He also invoiced for "interview with DC/White House" on Nov. 18, 2022, though it's unclear if he traveled to Washington, D.C.

"What the hell do you think Wade was going to the White House for, other than trying to time this case with the other three, also crooked Democrat prosecutors?" Giuliani asked. "What they're doing is they're timing the case so that it prevents Trump from contesting in the elections so they can get a conviction. Now that's interference in the case.

"That makes the case tainted so badly, the whole damn thing should be thrown out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com