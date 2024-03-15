Trump Attorney: Willis Ruling Overlooks 'Misconduct'

Former President Donald Trump's attorney hit out at Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis following a judge's ruling that criticized her "tremendous lapse in judgment" and the "unprofessional manner" of her testimony.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, presiding over Trump's election interference case, ruled on Friday that Willis must either take herself and her office off the trial or remove special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

"While respecting the Court's decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis' extrajudicial MLK 'church speech,' where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism," Steve Sadow, lead defense counsel for Trump in the case, said in a statement to the press. "We will use all legal options available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place."

Although McAfee found that there was not sufficient evidence to prove "actual conflict," he noted that "the prosecution is encumbered by an appearance of impropriety" due to the relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade.

"The District Attorney may choose to step aside, along with the whole of her office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council for reassignment," McAfee wrote. "Alternatively, SADA (Nathan) Wade can withdraw, allowing the District Attorney, the Defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or remuneration distracting from and potentially compromising the merits of this case."