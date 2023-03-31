Giuliani to Newsmax: 30-40 Crimes on Hunter Biden Laptop

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Friday that while former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, there is evidence of "30 or 40 separate crimes" on the Hunter Biden laptop.

"I would say, conservatively, you could legitimately divide it into about 30 or 40 separate crimes," Giuliani said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Or you could put it together in a couple of series of crimes as racketeering cases.

"I was investigating him for a year and a half and giving the FBI information," he said. "Of course, they never followed up on anything I gave them. They had the hard drive all during the time that I was giving them the information, and they were sort of treating me like I didn't know what I was talking about. It turns out that I had pretty much had it all, and then the hard drive gave me even more evidence and more crimes."

Reacting to comments former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., made to Fox News Thursday, equating chants of "Lock her [Hillary Clinton] up!" to the Trump indictment, Giuliani said the two were not comparable.

"That was a spontaneous reaction," he said of the chants that were popularized at Trump campaign rallies. "Nobody created it. It was a spontaneous reaction from the people to a case in which you would have to be a functional idiot not to realize that it was fixed by the FBI.

"I think they [people like Gowdy] feel they have to even it up every time, which actually means they don't really have any sense of truth," he continued. "They think truth is relative. So if they say something good about the conservatives, they’ve got to say something good about the left wing, even if it isn't deserved. They're really playing to be all things to all people. And when you do that, you're really nobody. You stand for nothing."

When asked what the New York Police Department's rank and file think about the indictment of the former president, Giuliani didn't mince words.

"They have totally no respect for (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin) Bragg. And I've had more than a few say, 'Tell the president we're with him,'" he said. "The police union, for the first time in its history, endorsed Trump. First time they ever endorsed a presidential candidate was in 2020 when they endorsed Trump. The bond between them is very, very strong. And it goes back to before he was running.

"He was always close to the police department, always making contributions when police officers were hurt, always going to functions of police officers," he said. "I traveled with him for four straight months in '16; and there was never a time — no matter what time it was — that he wouldn't stop, go over to the police who had escorted us, and shake hands with every single one of them and take a picture."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!