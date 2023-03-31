Trump Asks 'Where's Hunter?' Following Indictment

Former President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden's son Hunter in a Truth Social posting blitz after news broke Thursday that Trump had been indicted.

"Where's Hunter?" Trump asked in 2:46 a.m. ET post questioning why he has been criminally targeted when Biden's son has not.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for tax payments and has come under increased scrutiny since the GOP-controlled House began investigating the Biden family's foreign business dealings.

Trump also railed against the "corrupt" charges against him and said he will not be treated fairly in New York.

"They only brought this fake, corrupt, and disgraceful charge against me because I stand with the American people, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The 45th president and 2024 presidential candidate also reposted statements from some of his Republican supporters who publicly backed him following news of the indictment, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges related to hush money payments the former president made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

The unprecedented development makes Trump the first president, current or former, to ever face criminal charges in the history of the United States.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement confirming his office has been in communication with Trump's attorneys.

"This evening we contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA's Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal," Bragg said. "Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected."

While Trump's legal team had been anticipating an indictment for weeks, the grand jury was reportedly taking a scheduled break and was not expected to vote on the case for several weeks.

The former president's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told Newsmax that Trump will surrender to New York early next week. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.