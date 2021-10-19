Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Administration 'Grasping' on Supply Excuses

The Biden administration is "grasping for excuses on how to explain away the supply chain problem," especially with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg being away from his job while on extended paternity leave while ships remain anchored off the coast of California, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We've got shelves that are going empty," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got Christmas just on the horizon, and we've got this administration putting out additional policies to make it even more difficult. They've got mandates that are going to keep truck drivers off the highway and dockworkers off of the docks, and it just doesn't make any sense whatsoever."

Buttigieg made the rounds of the Sunday talk shows this week, both defending his paternity leave and commenting on the supply logjam, saying the issues could spread into next year.

"I've talked to people across the state of Montana and everyone from the restauranteurs to the steel fabrication facilities," said Rosendale. "They are all having supply chain problems. The automobile dealerships don't have enough chips to be able to put into the vehicles. This is a major problem. Putting a couple of spin words on it and telling everyone that everything is okay when they look at the shelves, and they see the products that they want or not, they're not believing it."

Meanwhile, Rosendale said he thinks Buttigieg is "in over his head" with his job on Biden's cabinet after his previous experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"I think the most that he had control over transportation prior to this was probably running a scooter around South Bend," said Rosendale. "We need someone who understands the supply chains across this nation. Whether it's rails, whether it's the highway system, or whether it's the core facilities across this nation. It's a very complex logistical issue. And I just don't think he's prepared."

Rosendale also discussed the resumption of flights from Afghanistan, including the 300 Americans and allies who were able to leave, and pointed out that the Biden administration had failed with its promises about bringing all Americans out.

"That's why I rolled out the Secure Act last week, and this is some legislation that's going to give the control of this refugee issue back to Congress," he said. "Congress needs to regain its authority on this issue."

