Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Threats to Freeze Convoy Donor Accounts 'Disturbing'

Warnings that people who are donating to the Canadian vaccine protest convoy could see their bank accounts frozen are "really disturbing" and a "throwback to 2010, when we found our own IRS was starting to target American citizens that were supporting the conservative movement," Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Friday.

"People are having their rights violated," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They're having their bank accounts frozen because they're trying to do what they truly believe in."

Canadian Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti warned Thursday that Canadians who contributed money to the anti-mandate convoy should worry about their bank accounts being frozen if they are members of a pro-Trump movement donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the effort.

Rosendale said he has gotten 63 of his GOP colleagues in the House to join in a letter to President Joe Biden to plead with him to work with Canadian officials to "resolve this vaccine mandate hysteria" and bring the protests to an end.

"There's $695 billion worth of trade that takes place over the Canadian and American border, and 70% of that is transported through trucking," said Rosendale.

"We've got approximately 16,000 truckers that are expected to go offline because of these mandates and about 22,000 Canadian truckers, at the very time when folks across the nation are seeing our grocery store shelves being empty. We need these people out there working."

Meanwhile, a U.S.-based, anti-mandate convoy is scheduled to roll out from California next week and head to Washington, D.C., with a goal of arriving on March 5, the day Biden is scheduled to give his State of the Union address, and Rosendale said he "absolutely would" support that effort.

"I expect to be in Great Falls, Montana, next week to meet with some of those folks as they are gathering up," said Rosendale. "I noticed that Mayor [Muriel] Bowser from Washington, D.C., has now lifted the mandates that she was imposing upon us there because she sees the gathering storm, if you will, from California gaining momentum as it goes across the country."

He added that the mandates are "causing major problems" with the nation's supply chains.

"I was up on the northern part of Montana just last week, speaking with our farmers," he said. "It is not going to be that long before they are going to be planning their spring crops and the grains. They're worried about having their fertilizer, a lot of which comes from Canada, to be able to bring that down so they can get their crops in the ground and get them fertilized so that we have a food supply going."

Meanwhile, Rosendale said he doesn't know if he'll attend the State of the Union address, mainly because of the changing rules about crowd size and maks.

"Now we're understanding that instead of just having 25 individuals from each party in each chamber to be allowed to witness this, that they're going to bring everyone in, but they're going to try to disperse us around the entire room," said Rosendale. "We'll see what the rules look like on the day of and make a decision."

