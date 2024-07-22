Roseanne Barr to Newsmax: Obama Running Show Behind Scenes

Roseanne Barr told Newsmax on Monday the Democrat nominate for president will be just a figurehead for the person running the show behind the scenes: former President Barack Obama.

"It doesn't really matter who the Democrats choose because the president is Obama, and he's in his third term now," the actress and comedian told "Prime News" and guest host Todd Starnes. "And he'll be running for his fourth term. I love that he has the brains behind the Democrat Party says that if Trump is elected, Trump will be a dictator who will refuse to relinquish power when, in fact, that's Obama's story right there.

"[Democrats] always project exactly what their own sins are onto [others]. Because Obama has been, like I said, this is his third term, and I hope his fans are enjoying it. And his fourth term, no matter who he appoints, is going to be even worse for the working people in this country, specifically to the Black working class because, well, he did such a great job for them the last three terms."

Barr said the drama surrounding President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and the fight for the top of the ticket should make for good entertainment at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Although Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket, Barr said she thinks former first lady Michelle Obama will be the nominee, with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as her running mate.

"I think it's going to be a big show that everybody needs to bring their popcorn to," she said. "It's going to be very entertaining. But, you know, there's moves and then there's counter moves because we are in a war. We're in an information war. We'll see every move they make, the other side counters it, and it seems that they always lose. Whatever they come up with, they always lose."

