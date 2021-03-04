Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax TV: Leaking of DOD Report 'Political Hit Job'

A Department of Defense inspector general’s report accusing Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, of inappropriate behavior was "a political hit job" by the left, according to Jackson on Newsmax TV.

CNN reported Wednesday that Jackson, who previously served as the top White House physician, allegedly made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate, and drank alcohol while on duty during a presidential trip.

"I worked for three administrations, three presidents, and it's just complete garbage," Jackson told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith on Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "This is nothing more than an effort of the left to take me down.

"This is a tool in their toolbox that's perfect for Ronny Jackson because it's an investigation that’s been out there for over three years at this point. It's complete garbage."

The investigation into Jackson was launched in 2018, when former President Donald Trump nominated him to become secretary of Veterans Affairs. He eventually withdrew his nomination. Previous to that, he had served as physician to the president since 2013.

Although investigators spoke with about 60 people, Jackson said the accusations were based on one or a couple of disgruntled employees, unhappy they were not promoted or that their time in the White House had not been extended.

"I have never treated any of my subordinates with disrespect. I have certainly never ever made any sexually inappropriate comments to [anyone],'' said Jackson, who admitted he held people to a high standard as a group responsible for the president’s well-being.

"This report was totally, politically motivated."

The report also accused Jackson of drinking beer while on duty during a trip to Argentina in 2016.

"I absolutely never consumed alcohol while I was on duty on a trip ever," Jackson said.

The report claimed Jackson took prescription-level sleeping pills that could impair a person who took it.

"That’s absolutely positively insane," he said.

Jackson worked in the White House under former President George W. Bush, and former President Barack Obama before Trump. He had had the highest level of security clearance for 14 years.

"If any of that stuff were true, especially that type of stuff, I never would have been able to serve in the role I was in, and it would have come out a long time ago,'' he said.

Jackson said the report was leaked to CNN by administration officials auditioning and/or performing an "acting" position.

Spicer pointed out that Obama said Jackson was "a tremendous asset to the entire White House team.''

"[Obama] promoted me to admiral," Jackson said. "So, this whole thing is a political hit job."