Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Disappointed' SCOTUS Didn't Stop Healthcare Mandate

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Friday, 14 January 2022 11:06 AM

It was disappointing that the Supreme Court left President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in place while blocking the OSHA-implemented rule for private businesses Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax Friday. 

"The OSHA [mandate] was an unconstitutional overreach," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm glad that the court affirmed that."

However, the mandate for healthcare workers should also have been stopped, said Johnson, because "mandates at this point make no sense."

"I'm not anti-vax in any way, shape, or form, but let's face it, the vaccines are not working," Johnson said. "They're not as effective or safe as we all hoped and prayed they would be, now that we know that even fully vaccinated, even boosted individuals, can get COVID. They can transmit COVID."

The mandates for the healthcare sector are a problem, said Johnson, because there is already a severe shortage of healthcare workers, which has resulted in Biden sending out military medical personnel to help. 

"Doctors and nurses who have treated COVID patients, they already are naturally immune," said Johnson. "They're not going to get the vaccine. They don't want it. Now you're going to fire them and exacerbate that shortage. It is idiotic. It makes no sense. It's certainly not science-based."

Johnson also said that he does not think Dr. Anthony Fauci should remain on the job, considering his COVID-19 response has been "a miserable failure."

"He should have been fired a long time ago," said Johnson. "He has completely mismanaged the COVID response."

In other issues, Johnson talked about his decision to seek a third term in office, noting that he made his decision because "the country is being torn apart" with Democrats in charge. 

"Our nation's on a very dangerous path," he said. "You look at open borders, out-of-control spending, debt and deficits, the humiliating and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan, it's weakening America around the world. Our adversaries are becoming more aggressive."

Further, the spending has sparked 7% inflation, a 40-year record, said Johnson, and that is "hurting the very people that Democrats [say] they want to help.

"Democratic governance has been a disaster for this country," said Johnson. "I've been asking Wisconsinites and Americans for years to stand up and make sure that we can preserve this marvel we call America for future generations."

Johnson added that he finds reports that Biden's approval record is at 33% "surprisingly high."

"These results didn't just happen," he said. "They are the direct result of Democratic policies and governance and Americans are taking notice."

