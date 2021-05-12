Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax TV: Expect Mainstream Media to Come After DeSantis

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said to Newsmax TV that the mainstream media would be attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his popularity as a presidential candidate continues to rise with Republican voters.

Florida Gov. DeSantis is polling second behind former President Donald Trump in polls with Republicans, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told The Chris Salcedo Show. The Florida governor is "now public enemy number one for the mainstream media," Reschenthaler said. "You're going to see a smear campaign against Ron DeSantis like you've never seen in recent history because the Democrats fear him. The fact that so many people see what he did in Florida; the fact that he is a fighter like President Trump. He is now to be feared, and you're going to see the mainstream media come after him."

Rep. Reschenthaler cited how he had worked alongside DeSantis as a judge while he was in the Navy JAG. "I have nothing but respect for the governor," Reschenthaler said. He did a great job fighting COVID with a population that was relatively older than the rest of the country. Also, he's the one that is willing to fight back against the press," he added.

According to a poll, 20 percent of registered voters would pick DeSantis if Trump doesn't run in 2024.

