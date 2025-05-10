Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: Dems 'Losing the Narrative' on Immigration

Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Ron Vitiello told Newsmax on Saturday that the actions of Democrat lawmakers in New Jersey shows "they're losing the narrative" on immigration.

On Friday evening, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at a federal immigration detention center after he ignored instructions from Homeland Security to leave the Delaney Hall facility.

"What are they advocating for? They want to return to a chaotic border and streets in America that are filled with gang members from other countries who do terrible things to our citizens, including in New Jersey. It's a stunt," Vitiello said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Vitello said Baraka, who is running for governor of New Jersey, is "just trying to get clicks" by being arrested and then immediately going on CNN.

"They know they're losing the narrative on what's happening at our border and what we need to do on immigration in the United States. And so they are resorting to these stunts," he added.

