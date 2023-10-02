Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden's Open Border Profits Cartels

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday the border policies of the Biden administration are providing a multibillion-dollar "business model" to the drug cartels, which he described as "some of the most evil people on the planet."

Johnson made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," adding the mainstream media is complicit in stifling the truth of what's happening at the southern border.

"We have a corrupt and complicit media, mainstream media, that's part of the left. The left wants this," Johnson said. "They don't want a secure border. If they want a secure border, they'd go back to what [former President] President Trump did. We could go back to where we were before the Biden administration. But the Biden administration opened up the border."

Johnson noted the four-hour delay caused by Democrats on Saturday night, nearly derailing the continuing resolution to fund the federal government, was because Democrats were protesting the lack of aid to Ukraine, not about the border policy.

"They are complete hypocrites," Johnson said.

"The border is 100% controlled on the Mexican side. The cartels totally control it," Johnson added. "You don't cross without their approval, without paying their human trafficking fee."

It is the fee that sends countless numbers of underage girls into the sex trade, Johnson said.

"This administration is facilitating the multibillion-dollar business model of some of the most evil people on the planet," he said.

"And they just don't care."

