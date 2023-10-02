Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities 'Going Other Way'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrat politicians who maintain sanctuary cities and states are starting to go the other way on the issue now that their jurisdictions are facing crises fueled by staggering numbers of migrants.

"First of all, obviously, [President] Joe Biden is responsible for this," Tenney told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "That's the primary obligation of the president is border security and national defense, and he's failing gloriously on this, and it's hurting the American people. [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams recognizes what's going on, but he still maintains a sanctuary city. There are many cities across upstate New York, where I represent, that are still sanctuary cities and, by the way, in Erie County, which is a neighboring county to my district, the county executive said anybody who doesn't support this onslaught of illegal immigrants is someone who's bigoted, someone who is heartless. Now, they're all going the other way. Now you see [Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul] trying to say 'well maybe we should limit immigration.'"

Adams is heading to Central and South America this week to discourage migrants from coming to New York City, which is struggling to absorb the thousands of illegal immigrants who have made their way to the Big Apple in recent months.

According to the New York Post, Adams will begin trip in Mexico City on Wednesday before heading to the nearby town of Puebla and eventually to Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

On the final day of the trip, Adams will travel to Bogotá, Colombia, and the Darién Gap, where many migrants cut through on their journey north.

Tenney said drug cartels are making more money on human trafficking than on drug trafficking and said the problem of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally is not confined to the southern border.

"While we displaced so many Customs and Border Patrol agents from the northern border to send them to the southern border to deal with the crisis there, we've left our northern border exposed and migrants are coming across our border at record numbers, as well," she said. "Not at the same level, but when you come into a state like New York, you'll get across the border, and Kathy Hochul still allows illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses, and when they sign up for the driver's license, they can also vote. There's a tablet in front of them, and they can vote, and they're going anywhere they want in the country. This is a license to make the entire state a border state."

Tenney said it is "heartless" that drug cartels "who don't care about human trafficking," are profiting from "innocent children."

"Days after I left my visit to the northern border … four members of a family, two adults and two children, died in a marsh in cold temperatures on the border between Canada and New York State," she said. "This is heartless. These people thought they were going to meet someone that was supposed to be there.

"When I visited the El Paso [Texas] sector a couple of years ago, I met with children, and they thought they were going to a cousin or a relative of some kind. They weren't. They were being lied to. They had phone numbers written on their wrists or plastic bands with a phone number on them, linking them to the cartel, who was going to cash in on them."

