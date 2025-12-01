Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Minn. Fraud Tip of the Iceberg

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that the recently exposed $1.3 billion Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota is likely only a fraction of the abuse taking place in welfare and aid programs nationwide.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson said Americans are already paying an enormous price for illegal immigration, pointing to studies estimating that the cost of caring for migrants nationwide runs between $150 billion and $160 billion per year across all levels of government.

"And now you're seeing this massive fraud coming out of Minnesota," Johnson said.

"This is massive fraud. The problem, Rob, it's probably only the tip of the iceberg."

The senator was referring to a newly reported scheme involving Somali nationals in Minnesota that allegedly funneled about $1.3 billion in remittances overseas, an amount Johnson noted exceeds Somalia's entire federal budget.

According to emerging reports and state-level findings, the activity was linked to widespread fraud and abuse within Minnesota's public benefits system.

Minnesota's Department of Human Services issued a statement asserting that Gov. Tim Walz bears 100% responsibility, alleging he was warned about systemic vulnerabilities but failed to act. Johnson cited that statement, saying it underscores the scope of the breakdown.

"Interesting that the Minnesota Department of Human Services put out a statement saying that Tim Walz is 100% responsible for this fraud," Johnson said. "He was warned about it."

Though investigations are ongoing, the revelations have renewed scrutiny on how public assistance money is distributed and monitored in the state — particularly in immigrant communities where cash transfers are commonly sent overseas, making oversight more difficult.

Johnson said the Minnesota case is a stark example of the risks created by weak border enforcement and insufficient screening.

"Yes, we need to start being far more careful in terms of who we let in this country," Johnson said.

He added that the public's frustration is reflected in broad support for President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"A large majority of Americans support President Trump's desire to get these people out of our country — particularly the ones that are committing this kind of crime, these kinds of massive fraud schemes," Johnson said.

The Minnesota case follows several high-profile fraud scandals in recent years, including the massive "Feeding Our Future" scheme, which saw more than $250 million stolen from federal pandemic food programs — the largest COVID-era fraud prosecution in the nation.

