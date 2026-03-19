Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Impressed' by Sen. Mullin at Hearing

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Thursday to Newsmax that he came away "impressed" with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., following a contentious confirmation hearing to replace outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, praising both his demeanor and personal testimony.

"I learned quite a bit during that hearing, and what I learned impressed me," Johnson said during an appearance on "National Report," adding, "It did impress me."

Johnson acknowledged tensions between Mullin and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., saying he "wasn't overly surprised" by their exchange.

"Obviously, those two are not best friends forever," he said.

"We're human beings. Some people like each other, some people don't."

Still, Johnson emphasized Mullin's relationships across the aisle as "the main takeaway," noting the nominee "has made long-standing, deep friendships both in the House and the Senate with both Democrats and Republicans."

On Mullin's vision for the Department of Homeland Security, Johnson highlighted his stated goal "that we're not in the lead story every single day," interpreting it as a focus on effectiveness over publicity.

"His overall goal is to protect Americans, no doubt about that," Johnson said, adding a "secondary goal is to do it quietly; do it effectively."

Johnson also pointed to strong support from Mullin's colleagues, calling Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.'s introduction "probably the best genuine, heartfelt introduction I've ever heard" and Mullin's opening remarks "one of the most genuine, heartfelt opening statements for a nominee."

A key moment came when Mullin grew emotional recounting a personal story involving his son's severe brain injury and an interaction with President Donald Trump.

Johnson said the exchange showed authenticity, not weakness.

"He got a little bit emotional, and I thought he controlled it quite well," Johnson said. "It showed him to be a human being — a wonderful father who loves his kids."

He added that the story also revealed "somebody who really cared when nobody was watching," referring to Trump.

Johnson pushed back on media portrayals of the moment, saying it was not "breaking down under withering questioning" but rather "a heartwarming and touching story."

Asked directly about Mullin's temperament, Johnson responded, "Absolutely."

Mullin advanced out of committee Thursday morning, with a full Senate vote expected next.

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