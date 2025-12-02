WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Sen. Kelly's Video 'Disgusting,' 'Shameful'

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 11:42 AM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., appeared on Newsmax Tuesday amid a broader discussion focused on Venezuela and regional narco-trafficking, blasting what he called a political campaign by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to undermine Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Trump administration by posting a video with Democrat colleagues encouraging troops to disobey unlawful orders.

"I thought that video was disgusting. It was shameful," Johnson told "National Report."

"And what was the point when pressed on a Sunday news show whether or not he would obey the order to fire on the narco-terrorists — the people who are delivering deadly drugs to this country?" Johnson asked.

Johnson said Kelly refused to answer directly when asked whether he would follow an order to fire on "narco-terrorists" bringing drugs into the United States.

Johnson also claimed Kelly could not identify any "illegal orders" when pressed, calling the criticism "sheer" and "grotesque political demagoguery."

The interview also touched on Kelly's attacks on Hegseth over a social media post that included an AI-generated image referencing drug boats.

Johnson defended the administration's priorities, saying service members support an intensified focus on "warfighting," deterrence, and "peace through strength," and argued the Pentagon should stay centered on its core mission of keeping America safe rather than partisan disputes.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.





