Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Maduro Will Be World's 'Most Wanted Man' If He Flees

As the Trump administration continues to ramp up the pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, retired Air Force Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday he will be a marked man if he flees the country.

Holt told Newsmax's "Finnerty" that he has heard Iran has offered Maduro a landing spot if he chooses to leave Venezuela.

"I also understand that he and his team were poking around Turkey to see if they could find a safe harbor there," Holt said.

"We don't know if he's going to leave. He might go into a bunker, because if he does go, all of the cartels are going to assume that he flipped on them.

"He'll be, probably, the most wanted man in the world. We'll have to see how that goes," he said.

"It's a very tense situation right now."

Holt praised President Donald Trump for going after the illicit drug trade, which has killed millions of Americans.

"He's tapping into the cartels, which go to every illicit activity on this planet — shadow banking, illegal banking, all the money laundering, all the trafficking, and on and on and on," Holt said.

If a regime change occurs in Venezuela, Holt said, Americans will need to be on high alert.

"The danger will be here on Main Street, because that's where the terrorists, Hezbollah, the cartel members — they're on every Main Street in America," Holt said.

