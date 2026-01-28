Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Attack on Omar Demands Prosecution to Law's 'Full Extent'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's "very glad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was not seriously harmed after a protester sprayed a liquid on her during a public event, calling for the suspect to be prosecuted "to the full extent of the law."

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Johnson opened by emphasizing relief that Omar appeared unhurt, saying, "Doesn't look like she was injured by that."

Johnson said the incident should be treated as a serious crime, arguing there should be no political carve-outs when public officials are targeted.

"I want to see that individual prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said, describing the response he believes voters expect from government officials.

He framed his response to the incident as part of what he called "a big difference between Republicans and Democrats in general," contending Republicans broadly prioritize public safety and accountability.

Johnson added he expected Democrat authorities to take the attack on Omar seriously, saying, "Now, I'm sure in Minneapolis, that individual will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

But Johnson argued the broader reaction would look different if the target were a Republican lawmaker, suggesting Democrats and allied local leaders would be less inclined to prosecute.

"Had that been a Republican member of Congress — had that been an illegal immigrant spraying something at a Republican member of Congress — in Minneapolis, [what] would probably happen is they would release that illegal immigrant and then frustrate ICE's attempt to apprehend and deport that individual," Johnson said.

Johnson also criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, saying it was "very unfortunate" the mayor was "doubling down" on noncooperation with federal immigration authorities. He argued that when cities and states work with federal agencies, "you don't have this violence," but "sanctuary cities" create conditions for disorder.

He blamed what he called "the Democrats' open border policy" for the current unrest in Minnesota, saying it has allowed criminals to enter the country and made it harder for ICE and the U.S. Border Patrol to carry out deportations. Americans elected President Donald Trump because "we didn't want open borders," Johnson said.

"You have this problem where you have sanctuary cities who have welcomed illegal immigrants and criminals into their cities, and then they shield them," he said.

"They protect them. It is crazy."

Johnson concluded by describing the current political climate as "ginned up by the radical left," warning that incitement can produce "predictable results" that can quickly turn "tragic."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com