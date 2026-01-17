Oversight Probes Omar Wealth Surge Amid Fraud Scandal

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her rapidly rising family wealth after her latest financial disclosure listed her net worth at $30 million, the New York Post reported.

"We're going to get answers, whether it's through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two," Oversight panel Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told the Post.

The report comes as federal agents investigate a growing fraud scandal in Minnesota, the cost of which federal prosecutors estimate could top $9 billion.

Many of the defendants are of Somali descent. Omar, who has represented Minnesota's 5th Congressional District since 2019, is also of Somali descent.

According to her latest financial disclosure, filed in May, the net worth of Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, increased by 3,500% at the end of 2024.

Disclosures from the end of 2023 showed the pair had ownership stakes that only add up to slightly above $51,000.

The vast majority is attributed to Mynett's assets, while Omar's assets are much smaller, ranging from $16,000 to $65,000, a significant increase from earlier years.

Mynett owns the Rose Lake Capital firm, which is valued between $5 million and $25 million, according to disclosures. His winery business, Estcru LLC, is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

When Omar was first elected to Congress, her financial disclosure showed a negative net worth.

"There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years," Comer said. "It's not possible. It's not. I'm a money guy. It's not possible."

Added House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.: "While Minnesotans have been getting fleeced to the tune of $9 billion by Somali fraudsters, Ilhan Omar and her husband have been raking in millions through their shady businesses.

"The explosion of wealth, plus the fact that convicted fraudsters helped fund Omar's campaign, is worth an investigation by the Ethics Committee at the very least," he said.

Omar earlier this year said she wasn't a millionaire.

"Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false," Omar told Business Insider earlier this year.

"I am not a millionaire," she added.

A law enforcement source told the Post that all politicians connected to "any of this [fraud] in Minnesota" were being investigated.

"You can read between the lines," the person said.