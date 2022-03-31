Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: I'm Suspicious Biden Could Be Compromised

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that as more information comes to light about Hunter Biden's laptop, he has grown "suspicious" President Joe Biden could be compromised.

While speaking to "Stinchfield," Johnson said, "I don't know it for certain" that the information on Hunter's laptop would compromise the president, "but I'm sure suspicious of it."

Why did Biden "waive all these sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?" Johnson asked. "Why did he cancel the China initiative? There was the Department of Justice investigation initiative into China's stealing our intellectual property at universities; why did he take these actions?"

"So we have no idea," the congressman continued, "what Russia, what China, these other intelligence services, know about President Biden. And we have no idea how that might be affecting his policy decisions.

"But I agree with Tony Bobulinski [Hunter Biden's former business partner] who said that Joe Biden is 'compromised.' I think it's pretty obvious he must be," the senator concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here