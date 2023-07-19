'Whistleblower X' Ziegler: Slandered as Dem 'Traitor'

IRS whistleblowers who testified Wednesday before the House about the obstruction of their Hunter Biden criminal tax investigation by President Joe Biden's Justice Department are alleging retaliation against them.

"DOJ-Tax have a clear target on me and my supervisors' back, and I believe that they are just waiting for an opportunity to pounce on us," IRS investigator Joe Ziegler, revealed as "Whistleblower X" at the three-panel hearing, said in his opening statement.

"My own agency retaliated against me and threatened me with criminal conduct in response to an internal email I sent to IRS leadership, even after years of essentially being left on an island when it came to this investigation.

"It is not my desire to become a martyr for this case — and I fear effectively ending my career. I did not ask to be in this position, nor did I want to be."

Ziegler denounced attacks on him as a partisan operative and a Democratic Party "traitor," saying he is a "gay Democrat married to a man."

"I have heard from some that I am a traitor to the Democratic Party and that I am causing more division in our society," Ziegler said. "I implore you that if you were put in my position with the facts as I have stated them, that you would be doing the exact same thing."

Ziegler testified alongside his supervisor, Gary Shapley.

"My supervisor Gary Shapley, who I wholeheartedly respect, decided to blow the whistle on how this investigation was handled because his red line was crossed — the timing of when he did it was something that we did not agree on, but he felt he had to and it wasn't going to stop him from doing what he thought was right," Ziegler said.

Shapley also alleged being slandered and retaliated against.

"I knew that coming forward to share the truth about an investigation into the president's son would not be easy," Shapley said in his opening statement. "I stood to gain nothing, other than to satisfy my conscience.

"Making the decision to come forward once allowed me to sleep better, but being slandered and targeted by the government and the Biden family attorneys certainly has not.

"I call on those senior leaders and agents at IRS-CI [IRS-Criminal Investigation] who know what is happening now to stand up for what they know is right, because I need your support. The emails and messages I have received so far have helped me more than you know."

Also, as whistleblowers being branded as "traitors," Ziegler wants reform to U.S. government whistleblower law and a special counsel appointed to investigate retaliation against them.

"Lastly, I would encourage Congress and the administration to consider establishing an official channel for federal investigators to pull the emergency cord and raise the issue of the appointment of a special counsel for consideration by your senior officials," Ziegler's opening statement concluded. "I do not want my colleagues at the IRS, FBI, and other federal law enforcement agencies to go through my frustrating and disheartening journey.

"I believe having such a path will strengthen the public's confidence in their institutions and the fair and equal treatment of the Americans under law."