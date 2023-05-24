×
Tags: ron desantis | elon musk | 2024 election | twitter | campaign blunder

LeVell to Newsmax: DeSantis Announcement, a Campaign Blunder

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 05:58 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's National Diversity Coalition Executive Director Bruce LeVell told Newsmax on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is making a campaign blunder by announcing his 2024 presidential run on Twitter Spaces because it lacks the "intimate moment" with the electorate.

LeVell explained on "American Agenda" that "Ron" is making "another mistake. When you announce your campaign, you know, just like what Tim Scott did, what President Trump has done in the past, it's an intimate moment."

"And first of all, just for Elon [Musk], I don't blame him" for hosting DeSantis on Twitter Spaces, LeVell added. "I'd try to figure out how to make some money too, because Twitter is bleeding. He's trying to figure out how to recoup the $44 billion ... so I get it from the business perspective.

"From announcing, I would leave it more on the intimate moment. But once again, this is another deal where Ron DeSantis is ... doing some junior varsity stuff."

LeVell reminded host Bob Sellers and Katarina Szish, "I said it again on your show: I said, 'Ron, if you're watching, then you should stay in Florida. You're doing well. But you know, now you want to come out here: here comes the smoke.'"

On Wednesday, around 4 p.m. EST, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that he would be speaking with DeSantis, in the governor's prospective bid for president, around 6 p.m. EST.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 24 May 2023 05:58 PM
