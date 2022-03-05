Survival Expert to Newsmax: Always Be Prepared for Worst-Case Scenarios

There are several ways to prepare for worst-case scenarios, such as supply chain shortages, cyberattacks, and even the threat of nuclear poisoning, while still hoping for the best, Roman Zrazhevskiy, the founder of MIRA Safety and Ready to Go Survival, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"One tip I always give people who are looking to prepare themselves and their families is to have at least one month's worth of food and water because you know there may be supply chains shortages in case that emergency breaks out," Zrazhevskiy said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"During COVID, we've seen major supply chain shortages. Thankfully it didn't stem into shortages on food in the supermarkets still had food on the shelves most of the time, so we were good there, but that is definitely one important thing to consider."

It is also important to print out all current banking and financial records and to keep enough cash on hand in case credit cards and ATMs come under cyberattack, he added, noting that the threat has been discussed by the Department of Defense and other experts.

"Russia's known to have initiated cyberattacks in the past, and more than likely if we were to interfere with their actions in Ukraine, they may launch another cyberattack against us, so that is important to consider," Zrazhevskiy said.

He also warned that while people may stockpile supplies like food, water, and gasoline, those things can expire, so they must be cycled so they are ready for use if they're needed.

"You want to have a supply of bleach," he said. "Bleach will help you keep the water potable for longer periods of time, and then you can use a filter like a Berkey water filter, one of those outdoor water filters to get the chlorine out and make it drinkable."

Zrazhevskiy added that having a family evacuation kit is vital if an evacuation is ordered.

"This is basically a grab-and-go bag with all your essentials, with a flashlight, on the way to an emergency shelter," he said, adding the bag should include food and water and "everything you need for at least a 72-hour scenario where you're evacuating from a place of danger to a place of safety."

And now, with talk rising about the threat of nuclear warfare or a nuclear fission accident, a family can add to its emergency stockpile potassium iodide tablets, which would block radioactive iodine from attaching to a person's thyroid gland and causing metastatic cancer, Zrazhevskiy told the program.

"You definitely need that, along with a respirator," he said. "We highly recommend having a respirator at home, because if there is fallout, even if you're far away from the scenario downwind."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here