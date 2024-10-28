Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Trump Will Get Economy Back on Track

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump will fix the economy when he's back in office.

"The economy is what's on everybody's mind," Williams said on "Wake Up America." "When you talk about high taxes, that doesn't help the economy. You talk about regulations. It doesn't help the economy taxing unearned income.

"People want to be able to keep their own money, work hard, and realize the American dream. And Trump brings that to us."

Williams said cutting taxes will put more money in the hands of the taxpayers.

"You create more jobs, more opportunities, more payroll," Williams said. "And that's what America is all all about. And we can. We know that when you cut taxes, you generate more income. We saw it with the Trump tax cuts in 2016. Cash flow was more than it had ever been."

The Texas congressman said the greatest asset America has is Americans.

"We need to turn our opportunities and Main Street back to Americans, where they can compete and not against the government, but against each other," Williams said

He said he believes the race will come down to the economy.

"Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Williams said. "People are going to ask that to themselves in the ballot booth, and there's nobody can say, I'm better off than I was. Main Street's the greatest thing we got going for us. [Vice President Kamala Harris] wants to destroy Main Street. She wants to destroy the bank. She wants to destroy everything."

