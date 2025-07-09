Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Critics of Texas Flood, 'Where's Your Heart?'

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday he has had it with people using the deadly flooding in Texas as an excuse to criticize President Donald Trump.

"These left-wing liberals that want to make this political and blame this storm on Donald Trump, for crying out loud," Williams said on "National Report." "This is an act of God like we've never seen before. I would say to these people, 'Where's your heart? Where's your soul?'"

Williams noted many of these critics don't stop to mention the victims or their grieving families.

"It's all about Donald Trump," Williams said. "Donald Trump is doing a great job. I'm tired of hearing from these people. Where's your heart? Where's your soul? Why don't they write a nice letter to somebody? Why don't they … say, 'We're going to pray for these people? Let's hold hands and do that.'"

The Texas congressman said people are seeing how his state reacted immediately to help the victims — and with compassion — despite continued looming threats.

"There's still a threat of rain," Williams said. "We still have all these folks we have not been able to recover. But we have volunteers like you've never seen before. Governor [Greg] Abbott has done a fantastic job in leading, and we know President Trump has come in here and offered the federal assistance in any way we need it. We want to find everybody we can find."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com