Roger Stone to Newsmax: Hacked Email Had 'Nothing Sensitive'

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, whose email was reportedly compromised by suspected Iranian hackers, told Newsmax on Wednesday that his account had "nothing sensitive" in it, and that he's skeptical about the FBI's reports on the matter.

"I was contacted by Microsoft several months ago to tell me that my old Hotmail account, which is actually no longer in use had been compromised, their words by a foreign state actor," Stone said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"They urged me to change my passcode and be on the lookout for suspicious emails that might include a malicious link. I didn't find anything of that kind."

He added that about a month ago, the FBI contacted him to tell him that his Gmail account had been compromised.

"They were uncertain how," he said "There's no evidence that I clicked on some malicious link that had been sent to me, but that it would be potentially used to try to infiltrate the Trump campaign by sending an email that appeared to be from me to the campaign," Stone said.

A source told CNN that the hackers used the access to Stone's email to try to break into an account of a senior Trump campaign official.

The FBI is investigating allegations that documents from Trump's presidential campaign were stolen. Politico reported over the weekend that on July 22, it started getting sensitive documents from an anonymous account, including a research dossier the campaign completed on vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance.

Stone told Newsmax that the FBI did not specifically identify Iran as the foreign state actor that was allegedly involved.

"It's been kind of a nightmare because I have to keep changing my passcodes repeatedly," said Stone. "On the other hand, there's nothing sensitive in my email traffic to the campaign. It's mostly logistical stuff. Nothing particularly political."

Meanwhile, Stone said he has to have a "certain skepticism" about the hacking attempts.

"On the one hand, you could see why the Iranians would be opposed to Donald Trump," said Stone. "He had frozen assets to them, had virtually bankrupted that, bankrupted them, made it impossible for Iran to restart their nuclear weapons development program, or more importantly, to finance terrorism by Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel."

However, he added, "I lived through a period in which the FBI insisted that the Russians hacked the DNC, and I know definitively, based on forensic evidence and expert analysis, that never happened. And the government has never produced any evidence that it happened."

