Fleitz to Newsmax: Iran Hacked Trump to Keep Him From Winning

Sunday, 11 August 2024 11:36 AM EDT

It should come as no surprise that Iran would hack into former President Donald Trump's campaign network, as they don't want him to become president again, retired CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax.

"I'm sure the Russians and the Chinese are also trying to do this," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "They want to destroy Donald Trump and his candidacy because they do not want another decisive president back in the White House and they cannot wait for this weak person, Kamala Harris, to assume the Oval Office. That's when our country will be at maximum peril."

Trump's campaign said Saturday some of its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government, after Politico revealed it started to get emails in July from an anonymous source calling himself "Robert" who offered documents from the campaign, including a vetting report about running mate J.D. Vance.

"Iran has a fairly sophisticated cyberwarfare operation, and I'm aware of several instances over the past two years where American critics of Iran, American conservatives, have been hit by a pretty potent cyberattack by Iran," said Fleitz.

Amir Fakhravar, the Senate chair of the National Iranian Congress, who also appeared on Sunday's program, said the Iranian regime and its terror network all over the world, and specifically in the United States, should be observed.

"[Joe] Biden's open border gave them the privilege to send thousands of their sophisticated, IRGC members who are tech savvy to come to the United States," he said, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the armed forces. "Most of these people, they're operating from inside the United States or Canada or some friendly country to the United States to hack the system."

Fakhravar added that the hackers will only target Republicans and try to damage Trump, but will never do anything to harm Biden or Harris because "they are considering the Democratic Party as their allies inside the United States."

Fleitz, meanwhile, discussed Harris' claims that she and Biden are working toward a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel.

Fleitz agreed that there are negotiations underway, but said Harris is presenting a "poll-tested line" because she's trying to keep the "radical, antisemitic, anti-Israel progressives on her team."

However, he said that the negotiations are stalled because Hamas does not want a deal, and he believes Harris "will sell out Israel more than Biden did."

"Whether there will be some type of hostage deal or cease-fire before she assumes the White House, which I hope doesn't happen, I doubt that very much," he said. "I think Hamas wants to keep the pressure up on Israel. Israel has to finish the war. That's what we need, and that's what President Trump is calling for."

Sunday, 11 August 2024 11:36 AM
