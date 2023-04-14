Roger Stone to Newsmax: Dems Misunderstand Voters in Pursuit of Trump

In their zeal to criminally stain former President Donald Trump, Democrats are misunderstanding how the American voter feels regarding the failed policies of the Biden administration and are now longing for the prosperity experienced under Trump, Roger Stone told Newsmax on Friday.

"Politics is always about the future, not the past," Stone, a former campaign adviser to Trump, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "But Donald Trump has credibility when he says, 'Remember how things were folks? They can be that way again.' So, I think the Democrats may regret getting what they seem to be wishing for."

The recent indictment of Trump by a grand jury empaneled by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree — charges to which Trump pleaded not guilty — has done much to bolster Trump's bid of getting the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Polls have shown that since the indictment, Trump has increased his sizable lead among potential 2024 GOP primary candidates, and millions of dollars have poured into his campaign coffers.

If Democrats are targeting Trump by design in believing he would be the easiest GOP nominee to beat — whether it's against Joe Biden or another Democrat contender — Stone said they could be making a mistake.

"In 1980, Jimmy Carter wanted to run against Ronald Reagan," Stone said. "They thought he'd be the easiest candidate to beat. Hillary Clinton in 2016, she wanted to run against Donald Trump. They thought that he would be the easiest candidate to beat.

"I think they misunderstand the extent the American people [dislike Biden]. First, their revulsion of the Biden administration policies. Gasoline prices. Food shortages, epic inflation, flirting with World War III on the world stage in Ukraine. Secondarily, people are far more fondly remembering the Donald Trump years as years of prosperity and peace. We had no new wars. We had record job creation, record wage growth. We had a great, great robust economy with the lowest levels of unemployment among all Americans. The Trump years are looking better and better to the American people."

